Pro Kabaddi 2022 results: Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi KC & Bengal Warriors register victories

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi 2022 continued with another Triple Panga in Bengaluru on Friday.

Puneri Paltan took on the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the opening encounter of the night. Dabang Delhi KC squared off against the Telugu Titans in the second fixture of the day. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas met Gujarat Giants in the third and final fixture on Friday. Here are the results of all three games.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

The Bengal Warriors defeated Puneri Paltan to dent the latter's chances of making it to the playoffs. The Warriors won 43 - 36 to end their campaign on a positive note.

Maninder Singh starred for the Warriors with 11 points, while Mohit Goyat bagged 15 for the Pune-based club. Goyat will look to put up another excellent performance when his team take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday.

Rohit and Sukesh Hedge also played key roles in guiding the Warriors, bagging seven points apiece on the night.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC result

Dabang Delhi KC ended their campaign with 75 points from 22 games. Moreover, they have made it to the next round of the competition.

They beat the Telugu Titans, who finished rock bottom of the Pro Kabaddi standings, 40 - 32. Ankit Beniwal picked up ten points for the Titans, while several players contributed to Dabang Delhi's success in their last group fixture.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants result

Tamil Thalaivas lost 33 - 43 against Gujarat Giants in their last match of the season. The Thalaivas have been knocked out of the competition, while the Gujarat-based club have a chance to qualify for the next round. They will take on U Mumba in their next PKL game.

Himanshu top-scored with eight points for the Thalaivas. Meanwhile, Mahendra Rajpur bagged ten points for the Giants.

