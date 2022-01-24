Pro Kabaddi 2022: Revised schedule announced after players of 2 teams test positive for COVID-19

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 organizers Mashal Sports have announced changes in the schedule for the upcoming days. The reason behind the sudden change is the positive COVID-19 tests in multiple squads.

According to a statement released by Mashal Sports, two teams have found it challenging to field the required 12 players for their matches due to COVID-19 cases in their camps.

As a result, their matches had to be rescheduled.

"After the successful completion of the first half of the league-stage of the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi, two of the 12 PKL Teams have found it difficult to field the requisite number of 12 players for their respective matches due to some players in these teams testing positive for Covid-19," a statement from Mashal Sports read.

The organizers said that the health and safety of all players was their priority.

They mentioned that all the players who have tested positive have been isolated as per the protocols and added that they have worked with all franchises to change the schedule for the upcoming days.

Here is the updated PKL 8 schedule for the next six days:

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Matches List for January 25 to 30

January 25, 2022: Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

January 26, 2022: U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

January 27, 2022: UP Yoddha vs. Puneri Paltan

January 28, 2022: Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas

January 29, 2022: Gujarat Giants vs. Dabang Delhi KC

January 29, 2022: Telugu Titans vs. Bengal Warriors

January 30, 2022: Patna Pirates vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

January 30, 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Unlike the previous Saturdays, there will be no Triple Panga on January 29. Only one match will take place on each of the next four days, while a double-header will occur on the weekend.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar