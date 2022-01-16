"We won because we did not repeat our mistakes"- Nitesh Kumar comments on UP Yoddha's Pro Kabaddi 2022 win against Telugu Titans

UP Yoddha skipper Nitesh Kumar was satisfied with his team's performance in their Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against Telugu Titans. The captain led his team from the front with a High 5 in their 39-33 victory.

The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise started slowly in Pro Kabaddi 2022 but have picked up momentum as the tournament has progressed. UP Yoddha are currently fourth on the points table with 28 points from 10 matches.

Reacting to his team's excellent performance in the last few matches, UP Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar stated at the post-match press conference:

"Our team has been performing well over the last 3-4 matches. In the last game, we committed one or two errors in the dying moments, but that did not repeat in this match. We pulled off many super-tackles. The team's confidence level is high. We won because we did not repeat our mistakes."

UP Yoddha played their last match against the Haryana Steelers. They were in a winning position, but the Steelers managed to hold them for a tie by scoring quick points in the final phase of the match.

Yoddha did not repeat those errors against the Telugu Titans and registered a six-point win.

Nitesh Kumar's UP Yoddha will be in action tomorrow evening against Puneri Paltan

Fans should note that the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise have qualified for the playoffs in all the seasons that they have played. It will be interesting to see if that streak continues this year.

