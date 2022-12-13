Pro Kabaddi 2022: What happens if a playoffs match ends in a tie?

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs have gotten underway in Mumbai with a clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC. Four other teams - UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Puneri Paltan - have qualified for the playoffs this year.

All five matches in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs are knockout matches. Bengaluru are battling Delhi in Eliminator 1, while UP Yoddhas will take on Tamil Thalaivas in Eliminator 2. Jaipur and Pune have already earned a place in the semifinals. Pune will face the winner of Eliminator 2, while Jaipur will take on the winner of Eliminator 1.

The teams that win the two semifinals will advance to the final. Three results are possible in a Pro Kabaddi match - a win, a tie, or a defeat. The team that wins a match in the playoffs will inch a step closer to the trophy. The team that loses will return home from Mumbai.

However, the big question in the minds of the fans is what happens when a match ends in a tie. During the league stage, if a game ended in a draw, the two teams would split points, but that is not possible in the playoffs. The Pro Kabaddi organizers have thus introduced a new tiebreaker system for knockout matches.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Tiebreaker: Full list of rules

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



- 5 different raiders to go in for one raid each

- Baulk line becomes the bonus line

- No players gone out even if they are touched by the raider!



WE NEED ONE TIE!



#vivoProKabaddi The rules if one of the @ProKabaddi playoff matches end in a tie is CRRRRAAAAZYYYYYYY- 5 different raiders to go in for one raid each- Baulk line becomes the bonus line- No players gone out even if they are touched by the raider!WE NEED ONE TIE! The rules if one of the @ProKabaddi playoff matches end in a tie is CRRRRAAAAZYYYYYYY 🔥🔥- 5 different raiders to go in for one raid each- Baulk line becomes the bonus line- No players gone out even if they are touched by the raider!WE NEED ONE TIE!#vivoProKabaddi

Here is the complete list of rules for the tiebreaker in case both teams end up with the same points in a PKL 2022 playoffs match:

5 raids per team. Both teams to field 7 players. The team that raids first in the match will raid first in the tiebreaker. Baulk line becomes baulk + bonus line. No out or revival. Only points scored will count. 5 different raiders to raid as per pre-decided order. The team that scores the most points wins.

It will be exciting to see if there are any tied encounters in the playoffs. You can follow the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs here.

Poll : 0 votes