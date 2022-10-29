Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex hosted three matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, October 28. Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers battled Tamil Thalaivas in the first match, followed by Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddhas.

Speaking of the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas, the Thalaivas registered a convincing 38-27 win. Playing under new head coach Ashan Kumar, the Thalaivas brought their 'A' game to the table and defeated the inaugural champions by nine points.

Later in the night, home team Puneri Paltan played their first match at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex since 2019. Their first opponent on home turf were Manpreet Singh's Haryana Steelers.

The match between Haryana and Pune went down to the wire, with both teams settling for a draw eventually. Both Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers scored 27 points each in the allotted 40 minutes.

Triple Panga's main event clash of the Triple Panga was between three-time champions Patna Pirates and Patna's former skipper Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas team. Fans in Pune witnessed another thriller, where the Yoddhas lost by 29-34 to the Pirates.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a short summary of the three matches which happened yesterday in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Tamil Thalaivas 38 - 27 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Narender 13 raid points, Himanshu 4 tackle points, Arjun Deshwal 9 raid points, Ankush 4 tackle points).

Haryana Steelers 27 - 27 Puneri Paltan (Manjeet 8 raid points, Mohit Nandal 1 tackle point, Mohit Goyat 11 raid points, Fazel Atrachali 2 tackle points).

Patna Pirates 34 - 29 UP Yoddhas (Sachin 11 raid points, Neeraj Kumar 3 tackle points, Pardeep Narwal 12 raid points, Nitesh Kumar 3 tackle points).

Fans in Pune will witness another Triple Panga in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Bengaluru Bulls vs. Dabang Delhi KC, Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba are the three games scheduled to take place today.

