Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Pro Kabaddi 2022 fans witnessed a Triple Panga last night (October 21) at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The night opened with a match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, followed by Puneri Paltan vs. Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC vs. Patna Pirates. Here are yesterday's kabaddi match results.

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers had a close encounter in Bengaluru. Eventually, the Mumbai-based franchise prevailed by 32-31. Captain Surinder Singh led U Mumba from the front by scoring six tackle points in the match. Raider Guman Singh backed him up to perfection with nine points.

Amirhossein Bastami, Manjeet Dahiya and Meetu Sharma scored four points each for the Haryana Steelers. However, they could not save the Haryana-based franchise from losing their third consecutive match.

Puneri Paltan kept their momentum going in Pro Kabaddi 2022 by defeating Bengal Warriors 27-25. Captain Fazel Atrachali scored six tackle points and helped the Pune-based franchise enter the Top 3 of the points table.

In the main event of the night, Dabang Delhi KC lost to Patna Pirates by 33-37. The Delhi-based franchise suffered their first loss of the season while the Pirates registered their first win. All-rounder Rohit Gulia shone for Patna with 13 points in the match.

Friday's (October 21) Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a summary of the three exciting matches that happened in Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night:

U Mumba 32 - 31 Haryana Steelers (Guman Singh 9 raid points, Surinder Singh 6 tackle points, Meetu Sharma 4 raid points, Nitin Rawal 3 tackle points).

Puneri Paltan 27 - 25 Bengal Warriors (Aslam Inamdar 5 raid points, Fazel Atrachali 6 tackle points, Maninder Singh 6 raid points, Girish Ernak 4 tackle points).

Patna Pirates 37 - 33 Dabang Delhi KC (Rohit Gulia 13 raid points, Neeraj Kumar 4 tackle points; Naveen Kumar 13 raid points, Krishan 3 tackle points).

