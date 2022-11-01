Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Two matches took place yesterday (October 31) in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The first match featured three-time champion Patna Pirates and two-time finalists Gujarat Giants. Later in the night, Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas clashed with Siddharth Desai's Telugu Titans. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Speaking of the first match between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates, the Pirates recorded a 34-28 win over the Giants. Patna Pirates raider Sachin Tanwar stole the show in Pune last night by scoring 13 points against his former franchise Gujarat Giants. He received fine support from another former Gujarat player, Rohit Gulia, who scored seven points.

Sachin was on top form tonight in 13 Total Points11 Touch Points2 Bonus Points19 Total RaidsSachin was on top form tonight in #ProKabaddi for Patna Pirates! 13 Total Points11 Touch Points2 Bonus Points19 Total RaidsSachin was on top form tonight in #ProKabaddi for Patna Pirates! 💚💪 https://t.co/X4RKigAxCr

All-rounder Parteek Dahiya scored 11 raid points for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. However, his efforts went in vain as the Gujarat Giants lost the match by six points.

Later in the night, fans witnessed a lopsided Pro Kabaddi 2022 contest between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans. Raider Surender Gill and all-rounder Gurdeep were the heroes for the Yoddhas. While Gill scored 13 raid points, Gurdeep recorded a 'High 5' in the defense.

Yoddhas cruised to a 43-24 win over the Titans. None of the Telugu Titans players could impress much. Substitute Mohit Pahal scored five points, but the other players let the fans down again with their disappointing performances.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a summary of the Match 50 and 51 that happened yesterday in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Gujarat Giants 28 - 34 Patna Pirates (Parteek Dahiya 11 raid points, Sourav Gulia 1 tackle point, Sachin Tanwar 13 raid points, Neeraj Kumar 2 tackle points).

UP Yoddhas 43 - 24 Telugu Titans (Surender Gill 13 raid points, Gurdeep 6 tackle points, Adarsh T 5 raid points, Mohit Pahal 4 tackle points).

Will Patna Pirates qualify for the PKL 2022 playoffs? Share your views in the comments box below.

