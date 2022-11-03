Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

A couple of matches took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday (Wednesday, November 2) evening at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Season 1 champions U Mumba took on the out-of-form Telugu Titans, followed by a clash between the Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Talking about the U Mumba vs. Telugu Titans match first, a Super 10 from Ashish helped the Mumbai-based franchise record a close victory against the bottom-placed Titans.

Siddharth Desai returned to form for the Titans. Playing against his former franchise, Desai scored 18 raid points. Even defender Parvesh Bhainswal returned to form and scored eight tackle points. However, the individual brilliance of Desai and Bhainswal went in vain as the Titans lost against U Mumba by 37-40.

Later in the night, Season 6 winners the Bengal Warriors crossed paths with Tamil Thalaivas. Thalaivas gained a big lead at half-time. They scored 26 points in the first 20 minutes, while conceding only 14, but the Warriors made a spectacular comeback in the second half.

Maninder Singh led the Bengal Warriors from the front with a Super 10. In the 18th minute of the second half, the Warriors even gained a slender one-point lead. However, they could not hold onto it and eventually settled for a 41-41 tie.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Tamil Thalaivas played a thrilling game against the Bengal Warriors (Image: Twitter/PKL)

Here is a summary of the Match 54 and Match 55 that took place yesterday in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

U Mumba 40 - 37 Telugu Titans (Ashish 12 raid points, Surinder Singh 4 tackle points, Siddharth Desai 18 raid points, Parvesh Bhainswal 8 tackle points).

Bengal Warriors 41 - 41 Tamil Thalaivas (Maninder Singh 19 raid points, Deepak Hooda 2 tackle points, Narender 15 raid points, Mohit 5 tackle points).

Will the Bengal Warriors qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs? Share your views in the comments box below.

