Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Fans enjoyed a Triple Panga in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Home team Puneri Paltan took on U Mumba, while the kabaddi universe also witnessed UP Yoddhas vs. Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers. Here are the results of yesterday's Pro Kabaddi matches.

In the opening game of the night, Surender Gill's Super 10 inspired the UP Yoddhas to a victory over the Haryana Steelers. He returned from injury in this match and registered 11 raid points.

Gill received great support from his skipper Pardeep Narwal, who earned eight raid points. Despite Manjeet Dahiya's Super 10, Haryana lost against Yoddhas by 33-40.

Later in the Triple Panga, U Mumba battled against Puneri Paltan in the second Maharashtrian derby of the season. The match went down to the wire, and it was U Mumba that emerged victorious by 34-33.

Ashish went in for a do-or-die raid in the final moments of the game. Abinesh Nadarajan attempted an advanced tackle and ended up gifting a touchpoint to U Mumba, which eventually helped them win.

In the main event of Triple Panga, the Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers by 37-30. Raiders Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia were the architects of Patna's win as they scored a total of 17 points.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

UP Yoddhas 40 - 33 Haryana Steelers (Surender Gill 11 raid points, Nitesh Kumar 3 tackle points, Manjeet Dahiya 12 raid points, Jaideep Dahiya 6 tackle points).

U Mumba 34 - 33 Puneri Paltan (Guman Singh 13 raid points, Rinku HC 4 tackle points, Mohit Goyat 10 raid points, Sanket Sawant 2 tackle points).

Patna Pirates 37 - 30 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Rohit Gulia 9 raid points, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 5 tackle points, Arjun Deshwal 13 raid points, Ankush Rathee 6 tackle points).

