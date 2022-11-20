Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches? 

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued in Hyderabad on Saturday evening with another Triple Panga. The three matches that took place last night were UP Yoddhas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans vs. U Mumba and Dabang Delhi KC vs. Patna Pirates. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

The first match between the Yoddhas and Pink Panthers was a lopsided clash, where the Jaipur-based franchise recorded a comfortable win. Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 guided the Pink Panthers to a 42-29 win over the Yoddhas. Captain Pardeep Narwal top-scored for the Yoddhas with 14 points, but others could not impress much.

In the second game, home team Telugu Titans snapped their 12-match losing streak with a six-point win over U Mumba. Siddharth Desai was the hero for the Titans as his nine-point haul inspired them to a 32-26 victory.

The main event of the night was a rematch of last season's final between Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored a record 16 tackle points in the game. However, his efforts went in vain as Patna lost to Delhi 27-30. Chiyaneh also scored three raid points, but his teammates let him down.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a short summary of the matches that took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday evening:

UP Yoddhas 29 - 42 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Pardeep Narwal 14 raid points, Ashu Singh two tackle points; Arjun Deshwal 19 raid points, Reza Mirbhageri five tackle points).

Telugu Titans 32 - 26 U Mumba (Siddharth Desai nine raid points, Parvesh Bhainswal three tackle points; Guman Singh eight raid points, Rinku three tackle points).

Dabang Delhi KC 30 - 27 Patna Pirates (Vijay Malik seven raid points, Amit Hooda five tackle points; Mohammadreza Chiyaneh three raid points, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 16 tackle points).

