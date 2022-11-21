Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Two matches took place at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Super Sunday. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC were in action against Manjeet's Haryana Steelers, while in the second game, the Bengaluru Bulls took on Puneri Paltan. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

In the first match of the night, Dabang Delhi KC recorded a comfortable win over the Haryana Steelers. It was a memorable weekend for Delhi at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium as they registered back-to-back wins over Patna Pirates and Haryana on Saturday and Sunday.

Naveen Kumar returned to form and scored 14 raid points to help Dabang Delhi KC win 42-30. K Prapanjan and Manjeet tried their best to save the day for the Haryana Steelers by scoring 16 raid points. However, other players could not impress much as the Steelers suffered a 12-point defeat.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi

And they played like it



Dabangs are back in the race for the Top 6



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #HSvDEL They are the reigning championsAnd they played like itDabangs are back in the race for the Top 6 They are the reigning champions 🙌And they played like it 👊Dabangs are back in the race for the Top 6 🏁#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #HSvDEL https://t.co/ebgaLS2VB3

Later in the night, the top two teams of PKL 2022 points table, Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan, locked horns in a blockbuster clash. The Pune-based franchise emerged victorious 35-33 in a thrilling battle against the Bulls.

The raiding trio of Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat starred for Puneri Paltan. They combined forces to score a total of 22 points in the game. Neeraj Narwal earned 10 points for Bengaluru Bulls, but he ended up on the losing side.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Humari sirf jagah badli hai

Khelne ka andaaz nahi



And with this, they become the table-toppers



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BLRvPUN Paltan be like:Humari sirf jagah badli haiKhelne ka andaaz nahiAnd with this, they become the table-toppers Paltan be like:Humari sirf jagah badli hai 👊Khelne ka andaaz nahi 😎And with this, they become the table-toppers 🔝#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BLRvPUN https://t.co/XySt3T5Kxm

Here is a brief summary of the two games which were held in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday evening:

Haryana Steelers 30 - 42 Dabang Delhi KC (K Prapanjan 9 raid points, Jaideep Dahiya 3 tackle points; Naveen Kumar 14 raid points, Amit Hooda 3 tackle points).

Bengaluru Bulls 33 - 35 Puneri Paltan (Neeraj Narwal 8 raid points, Saurabh Nandal 4 tackle points; Mohit Goyat 6 raid points, Abinesh Nadarajan 3 tackle points).

Poll : 0 votes