Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Pro Kabaddi 2022 continued on Wednesday night with another double-header contest at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers battled against Puneri Paltan in the first match, which was followed by the Bengaluru Bulls vs. Bengal Warriors contest. Here's a look at yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match results.

Puneri Paltan won the first match by a scoreline of 39-32. They dominated the Jaipur Pink Panthers to record a seven-point win. Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde fired in unison once again to inspire the Pune-based franchise to their 11th win of the tournament.

Arjun Deshwal huffed and puffed, but his Super 10 was not enough for the Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match. The Jaipur raiders managed to keep Fazel Atrachali silent, but the defense could not back them up well. Jaipur's defense committed 22 unsuccessful tackles, leading to the team's defeat.

Later in the evening, the Bengal Warriors beat the Bengaluru Bulls 41-38. In a match full of ups and downs, the Warriors started with a bang as they executed an all-out in the first half. Bengaluru bounced back quickly with an all-out of their own.

Eventually, Bengal held their nerves in the second half and executed the last all-out of the match to secure a three-point win.

Captain Maninder Singh was the architect of the Bengal Warriors' win. He scored 11 raid points and a tackle point against the Bengaluru Bulls. Singh received fine support from veteran defender Girish Ernak, who earned six tackle points.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match summary

Here is the summary of the two matches that took place yesterday in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Jaipur Pink Panthers 32 - 39 Puneri Paltan (Arjun Deshwal 19 raid points, Sunil Kumar 1 tackle point; Aslam Inamdar 9 raid points, Sombir 4 tackle points).

Bengal Warriors 41 - 38 Bengaluru Bulls (Maninder Singh 11 raid points, Girish Maruti Ernak 6 tackle points; Bharat 10 raid points, Aman 4 tackle points).

