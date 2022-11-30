Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Pro Kabaddi 2022 had a double-header in store for the fans yesterday (Tuesday, November 29) night. Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium played host to two important matches of the league round. Tabletoppers Puneri Paltan locked horns with the 11th-placed Gujarat Giants, while former champions U Mumba battled the Haryana Steelers. Here are yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Gujarat Giants upset Puneri Paltan in the opening game. Heading into this game, Pune had won their last five matches, while Gujarat were winless in their last five fixtures. Many fans expected Pune to register a win and seal their place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. However, the Giants caused a stunning upset.

A stupendous performance from young all-rounder Parteek Dahiya helped the Gujarat Giants record a 51-39 win. The all-rounder earned 19 points for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Akash Shinde scored nine points for Puneri Paltan, but his team lost the game by 12 points.

Paltan continued to top the Pro Kabaddi 2022 table despite the defeat.

In the second match of the night, the 10th-placed Haryana Steelers edged U Mumba by 35-33. This win helped the Steelers keep their playoffs hopes alive. Mohit Nandal was the hero for the Haryana-based franchise as his seven tackle points played a crucial role in their two-point win.

U Mumba captain Rinku tried his best to save the day. However, his six tackle points went in vain. The Mumbai-based franchise's playoff hopes have taken a dip after yesterday's defeat against the Haryana Steelers.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches results

Here's a summary of the scores from yesterday's PKL 2022 matches:

Puneri Paltan 39 - 51 Gujarat Giants (Akash Shinde 9 raid points, Abinesh Nadarajan 4 tackle points; Parteek Dahiya 18 raid points, Arkam Shaikh 5 tackle points).

Haryana Steelers 35 - 33 U Mumba (Manjeet 7 raid points, Mohit Nandal 7 tackle points; Jai Bhagwan 6 raid points, Rinku 6 tackle points).

