Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued yesterday with another Triple Panga contest in Hyderabad. Puneri Paltan battled Dabang Delhi KC in the first game, which was followed by the Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors clashes. Here are yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Puneri Paltan edged Dabang Delhi KC 47-44 in the first match of the day. Pune did not have their main raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat in the squad. Despite that, they defeated the defending champions by three points.

Naveen Kumar led Delhi from the front by scoring 16 raid points. However, his efforts went in vain as Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite recorded a Super 10 each for the Pune-based franchise.

Later in the evening, Tamil Thalaivas bulldozed the Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 southern derby. The Chennai-based franchise rode on Super 10s from skipper Ajinkya Pawar and Narender to record a 52-24 win. K Hanumanthu earned 11 points for the Titans, but the rest of the players managed only 13 points.

The main event of the night featured inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and Season 6 winners Bengal Warriors. Jaipur recorded a convincing 57-31 win in their game against Bengal. Jaipur's defense managed to keep Maninder Singh silent, ensuring that the team cruised to a big win.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match results

Here is a summary of the three games that took place during yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 Triple Panga in Hyderabad:

Dabang Delhi KC 44 - 47 Puneri Paltan (Naveen Kumar 16 raid points, Ravi Kumar 2 tackle points; Akash Shinde 16 raid points, Abinesh Nadarajan 5 tackle points).

Telugu Titans 24 - 52 Tamil Thalaivas (K Hanumanthu 11 raid points, Ankit 1 tackle points; Ajinkya Pawar 20 raid points, M. Abishek 4 tackle points).

Jaipur Pink Panthers 57 - 31 Bengal Warriors (Arjun Deshwal 22 raid points, Sunil Kumar 5 tackle points; Shrikant Jadhav 16 raid points, Shubham Shinde 2 tackle points).

