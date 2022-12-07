Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Two matches of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 'Fight to the Playoffs' round took place on Tuesday, December 6, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Home team the Telugu Titans battled against two-time finalists, the Gujarat Giants, while U Mumba squared off against Dabang Delhi KC.

Here are the results from Tuesday's PKL 9 matches.

In the first game of the night, Dabang Delhi KC recorded a big win over U Mumba. A splendid performance from their defense helped the defending champions beat their opponents 41-24. Corner defenders Amit Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull recorded a High 5 each for Dabang Delhi KC.

U Mumba's defenders, on the other hand, struggled to get going. Captain Rinku HC earned four tackle points, but the rest of the defense could not contribute much. The raiders also had an off-day as U Mumba suffered a big defeat.

In the second match of the night, the Gujarat Giants squashed the Telugu Titans 44-30. The Giants continued their winning momentum in PKL 2022 and kept themselves alive in the tournament.

All-rounder Parteek Dahiya starred in the Gujarat Giants' victory over the Telugu Titans. He earned 17 raid points for his team. Skipper Parvesh Bhainswal earned a High 5 for the Titans, but his team lost by 14 points.

Courtesy of the match results on Tuesday, U Mumba and the Patna Pirates have been eliminated from Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match results

Here is a short summary of the two matches that happened in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 'Fight to the Playoffs' round yesterday evening:

U Mumba 24 - 41 Dabang Delhi KC (Guman Singh 3 raid points, Rinku HC 4 tackle points; Naveen Kumar 5 raid points, Amit Hooda 7 tackle points).

Gujarat Giants 44 - 30 Telugu Titans (Parteek Dahiya 17 raid points, Rinku Narwal 5 tackle points; Abhishek Singh 9 raid points, Parvesh Bhainswal 5 tackle points).

