Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches? 

Pro Kabaddi 2022 resumed with a Triple Panga yesterday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The three games that were played last night were - Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

The game between Gujarat and Delhi first was a high-scoring game, where the defending champions emerged victorious 50-47. Gujarat's defenders had a forgettable outing, as they scored only one tackle point in a game where the two teams earned a total of 97 points. In the end, Gujarat's poor defence proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Later in the evening, inaugural PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers squashed Tamil Thalaivas 41-26. The Thalaivas' chances of qualifying for the playoffs took a big hit following the heavy defeat.

Haryana Steelers secured a 33-23 win against the Patna Pirates in the last game of the day. Manjeet scored a Super 10 for the Steelers to guide them to a ten-point win. That has kept the Haryana-based franchise alive in the race for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 match results summary

Haryana Steelers scored 33 point against the Pirates (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Here is a short summary of the three games that happened in yesterday's Triple Panga in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Dabang Delhi KC 50 - 47 Gujarat Giants (Ashu Malik 11 raid points, Sandeep Dhull 4 tackle points; Parteek Dahiya 20 raid points, Sourav Gulia 1 tackle point).

Jaipur Pink Panthers 41 - 26 Tamil Thalaivas (Arjun Deshwal 12 raid points, Ankush 5 tackle points; Narender 4 raid points, Himanshu 4 tackle points)

Haryana Steelers 33 - 23 Patna Pirates (Manjeet 10 raid points, Nitin Rawal 3 tackle points; Rohit Gulia 11 raid points, Sajin C 2 tackle points).

