Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's matches?

Two games took place at Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. In the first match, former champions Bengaluru Bulls battled against Manpreet Singh's Haryana Steelers. This was followed by Puneri Paltan vs. Tamil Thalaivas. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Talking about the match between the Bulls and the Steelers first, the two franchises locked horns in PKL 2022 earlier this week. The Steelers beat the Bulls by two points in that contest. The Bulls avenged that loss yesterday with a three-point victory.

Neeraj Narwal was the hero for the Bengaluru Bulls as his Super 10 gave his team a big lead in the match. The final scoreline of the match was 36-33, but Bengaluru enjoyed a big lead in the game for a considerable time.

Haryana tried to make a comeback in the final few minutes, but substitute Meetu Sharma's Super 10 went in vain as the Steelers fell short by three points.

In the second match of the evening, Puneri Paltan avenged their last loss against Tamil Thalaivas with a one-point win. The two teams were neck-and-neck for the majority of the match. The Pune-based franchiswere trailingby 12-18 at half-time, but they gained the lead in the second half.

Puneri Paltan had a do-or-die raid in the final minute when the scoreline was 34-33 in their favor. Sagar Rathee committed a costly mistake and gifted a touch point to raider Akash Shinde in that raid. In the buzzer raid, Pune gifted one point to Thalaivas and won the Pro Kabaddi 2022 match by 35-34.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a short summary of yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 results:

Bengaluru Bulls 36 - 33 Haryana Steelers (Neeraj Narwal 9 raid points, Mahender Singh 5 tackle points, Meetu Sharma 10 raid points, Mohit Nandal 1 tackle points).

Tamil Thalaivas 34 - 35 Puneri Paltan (Narender Hoshiyar 10 raid points, M Abishek 5 tackle points, Akash Shinde 10 raid points, Fazel Atrachali 5 tackle points).

Poll : 0 votes