Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's PKL 9 matches?

Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas were in action on a double-header evening in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on December 7.

Season six champions Bengaluru locked horns with three-time winners Patna, while Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas squared off against Narender Hoshiyar's Tamil Thalaivas.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 fans witnessed one of the most exciting matches of this year's tournament when Bengaluru Bulls took on Patna Pirates. Both teams already knew their fate, which is why they played without any pressure. Irrespective of the result, Bengaluru were set to feature in the playoffs, and Patna were out of the tournament.

Bengaluru Bulls ultimately defeated the Patna Pirates by 57-44. Bharat Hooda was the top scorer for the Bulls once again. He earned 20 raid points and blew away the Patna defense. Neeraj Narwal backed him up to perfection with a Super 10, while all-rounder Sachin Narwal scored seven points.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



A win by points highlights their dominance!



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #PATvBLR The Bulls were charged & raged in styleA win bypoints highlights their dominance! The Bulls were charged & raged in style 😎A win by 1️⃣3️⃣ points highlights their dominance!#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #PATvBLR https://t.co/nixxKpe9fC

All-rounders Rohit Gulia and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tried their best to save the day for the Patna Pirates. However, their efforts went in vain as the Pirates suffered a 13-point defeat.

Later in the evening, Tamil Thalaivas battled the UP Yoddhas. A win would have taken the Thalaivas to the playoffs, and the Chennai-based franchise sealed their berth in style with a 43-28 victory.

Narender Hoshiyar was the architect of the Thalaivas' win. He top-scored for the team with a Super 10.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 results

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Rate this win with 1 emoji. We go with



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvUP Thalaivas' Thumping Triumph sees them secure their maiden playoff appearance!Rate this win with 1 emoji. We go with Thalaivas' Thumping Triumph sees them secure their maiden playoff appearance!Rate this win with 1 emoji. We go with 😎#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvUP https://t.co/cqCBrRza4r

Here is a short summary of the scorecards of the two games which took place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday:

Patna Pirates 44 - 57 Bengaluru Bulls (Rohit Gulia 10 raid points, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 3 tackle points; Bharat Hooda 20 raid points, Mahender Singh 4 tackle points).

Tamil Thalaivas 43 - 28 UP Yoddhas (Narender Hoshiyar 10 raid points, Arpit Saroha 5 tackle points; Anil Kumar 6 raid points, Babu M 2 tackle points).

Poll : 0 votes