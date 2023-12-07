Pro Kabaddi 2022 Winner: Which team won the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League? 

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, aka Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Sunil Kumar Malik-led team defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final in Mumbai to clinch their second title.

Sunil Kumar led from the front, bagging six points in the summit clash, with Arjun Deshwal, who was the most valuable player of the season, and Ajith Kumar complementing their skipper with six raid points each. Ankush made the record for the most tackles (89) by a debutant in a PKL season.

It was an upset for Fazel Atrachali and his men that night at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. Despite a tremendous run in season nine, the Paltans finished as the second-best team.

This was the second PKL title for the Jaipur Pink Panthers after the Abhishek Bachchan-owned team won in the inaugural season. The Pink Panthers also became only the second team to win two titles in PKL history, after Patna Pirates won a hat-trick of trophies.

Jaipur Pink Panthers also topped the points table in the league stage with 15 wins, six losses, 1 draw, and 82 points in 22 matches. They pipped Pune here as well with the Paltans amassing 80 points in the league, with an additional draw costing them the top spot.

Which team is the most successful in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history?

Patna Pirates has won the Pro Kabaddi League three times in a row from 2016 (two seasons) to 2017, which also makes them the only team to lift the trophy on three occasions. Jaipur Pink Panthers are the only other team to bag more than one PKL title.

U Mumba (season 2, 2015), Bengaluru Bulls (season 6, 2018), Bengal Warriors (season 7, 2019), and Dabang Delhi KC (season 8, 2021-22) have one title each next to their name.