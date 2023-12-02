Pro Kabaddi 2023 Bengal Warriors squad: Complete Bengal Warriors players list for PKL Season 10

In anticipation of the landmark 10th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season, the Bengal Warriors are gearing up for a fresh start after a below-par performance in the ninth edition. Ahead of the Season 10 Player Auction, the team strategically retained four players, all from the Existing New Young Players category.

Notably, the Season 7 PKL champions used all three Final Bid Match (FBM) cards to secure the talents of Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, and Shubham Shinde. The raiding duo of Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav, who showcased their prowess in Season 9, will be pivotal for the Warriors.

Singh, with an impressive 238 raid points, ranked fifth among league raiders, while Jadhav contributed 123 raid points. The addition of experienced Nitin Rawal, who shone at the Asian Games, further strengthens the raiding department.

The Warriors have diversified their squad with the inclusion of all-rounder Akshay Bharat. Promising young raiders such as Vishwas S, Suyog Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Maharudra Garje, Nitin Kumar, and Chai-Ming Chang will also be part of the squad.

On the defensive front, Shubham Shinde, a standout performer with 43 tackle points in Season 9, is expected to anchor the team's defense in Season 10. Vaibhav Garje, another defensive stalwart, impressed in his debut season with 30 tackle points, including a High 5.

The team has also bolstered its defense with the inclusion of young talents like Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, and Dipak Arjun Shinde. With a balanced squad comprising experienced campaigners and emerging talents, the Bengal Warriors are eyeing their second PKL title.

As they aim to redeem themselves from the previous season's setback, the team is poised to make a strong bid for glory this time around. The Warriors will play their first match against Bengaluru Bulls on December 4.

PKL 10: Bengal Warriors Squad

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje.

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.