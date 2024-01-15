Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: 3 Player battles to watch out for

History is in the making as the Pro Kabaddi League celebrates its 1000th game. Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls will clash with season 7 champions Bengal Warriors at the SMS Indoor Stadium on Monday, January 15, at 8 PM.

Bengal Warriors are experiencing a fluctuating season, having played 12 games with five wins, five losses, and two draws. Their balanced squad, blending experience with youth, has the potential to turn the tide if momentum swings their way.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, find themselves in a rather disappointing position with just five wins out of 13 matches, placing them in the ninth spot.

In light of this historic encounter, let's delve into three player battles that are set to captivate fans in tonight's Pro Kabaddi League clash.

#1 Maninder Singh vs Surjeet Singh

Maninder Singh stands as the ace raider for Bengal Warriors, showcasing unparalleled prowess and carrying the team over the years.

In the current edition of Pro Kabaddi League, he has been a force to be reckoned with, amassing 111 raid points in 11 matches. With a robust physique, strategic acumen, and extensive experience, Maninder is a formidable campaigner.

Notably, Maninder holds the unique distinction of being the only player in PKL history to play both the 1st and 1000th matches - an impressive feat that underscores his enduring impact on the sport.

In the upcoming clash, Maninder will face his former teammate - Sujeet Singh, an experienced defender on the PKL circuit. While Sujeet had a slow start this year, he made a strong comeback with 34 tackle points in 12 matches.

His standout performance against Patna Pirates showcased his defensive prowess, where he single-handedly thwarted raiders, securing a crucial win for his team.

#2 Nitin Kumar vs Saurabh Nandal

Nitin Kumar, a promising young talent representing Bengal Warriors, has made an impressive debut in the current Pro Kabaddi season.

In just 10 games, he has notched up an outstanding 86 raid points, showcasing a blend of pace, energy, and sharp reflexes. Nitin's contributions have been pivotal for the Bengal Warriors, adding a dynamic edge to their raiding unit.

On the other side of the mat, Saurabh Nandal has been holding his ground for the Bengaluru Bulls.

In 12 matches, he has secured 33 tackle points, displaying a combination of decent performance and smart tackles on the mat.

#3 Bharat Hooda vs Shubham Shinde

Bharat Hooda initiated the season with good performances for the Bengaluru Bulls, showcasing his raiding prowess.

In 11 matches, he accumulated 81 raid points, reflecting his caliber and commendable attributes. While he may have experienced a gradual dip in form, Hooda remains a player with significant potential.

On the flip side, Shubham Shinde has been a standout performer for Bengal Warriors in the current season. With 40 tackle points in 12 matches, Shinde has displayed consistent excellence.

Beyond his individual contributions, Shubham's leadership on the mat has been a driving force for Bengal Warriors. His well-built physique and strategic acumen make him a key player to watch in the upcoming clashes.