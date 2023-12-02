Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 1, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League season 10 is all set to commence on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match will see Telugu Titans go up against the Gujarat Giants and kabaddi fans will be super excited to witness the epic clash.

Telugu Titans roped in star raider Pawan Sehrawat for ₹2.6 crore rupees, which was eventually the most expensive bid for any player at the auction. He will be leading the Telugu side in the PKL 2023.

Telugu Titans had a terrible campaign last season as they managed to win only two matches out of 22 games played. They will hope to turn things around and start the season on a winning note.

Gujarat Giants bought Fazel Atrachali for ₹1.6 crore, making him the most expensive defender of PKL 2023. Gujarat performed significantly well but unfortunately was not able to qualify for the playoffs last season. They managed to win just nine out of 22 matches in the ninth season.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Telugu Titans, 1st Match PKL 2023

Date: December 2, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Transstadia Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Player Squad

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dahiya, Deepak Singh, Balaji-D, Narender Hooda, Nitesh, GB More, Jagdeep, Nitin, Sourav Gulia, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Ravi-Kumar, Sombir, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Manuj, Sonu Jaglan, and Rohan Singh-I.

Telugu Titans (TEL): Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Prafull Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Nitin Kumar Deswal, Gaurav Dahiya, Omkar R More, ’jit Pawar, Hamid Nader, Mohit Rajesh, Mohit Rathee, Shankar Gadai, Shanmugam Sanjeevi, Rajnish, Pawan-Sherawat, Milad Jabbari, Ankit Jaglan, and Omkar Narayan Patil.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Prateek Dahiya, Balaji-D, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, and Rakesh Sangroya.

Telugu Titans (TEL): Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Kumar Deswal, Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Rathee, and Omkar Patil.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants have a balanced squad at their disposal, with a good blend of young and experienced players. On the other hand, Telugu Titans lack depth in the defense section. Pawan Sehrawat is expected to score the most points in raiding, while Fazel Atrachali is expected to lead the defense.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants will win today’s match.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Match Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda