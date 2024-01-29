Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 95, and telecast details

The 95th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Haryana Steelers square off with Bengal Warriors at the Patliputra indoor stadium in Patna on Monday, January 29.

Haryana faced their sixth loss in their previous game against Dabang Delhi KC (35-32). Siddharth Desai was the top raider with a Super-10 from 11 raid points, while Mohit Nandal shone in defence with four tackle points.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors faced their seventh defeat, second in a row, against Patna Pirates on Friday (Jan 26). Nitin Kumar stood out in the raiding department with a Super-10, while Shubham Shinde executed four successful tackles.

After 15 games, the Steelers are sixth in the points table, having won eight games, while the Warriors are tenth with six wins.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, Match 95, PKL 2023

Date: January 29, 2024; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L W L W T

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L L W W W

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit Nandal

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Chai-Ming Chang, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Vishwas S

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (C), Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Mohit Khaler, Vinay, Shivam Pathare, Siddharth Desai

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Jaskirat Singh, Vaibhav Garje

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

The Steelers dominated the Warriors in head-to-head games, winning eight of nine games. This season, the Steelers beat the Warriors 41-35 and will look forward to putting up a similar show in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

