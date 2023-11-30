Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Ahmedabad leg matches?

The highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi 2023 is set to kick off its 10th season on December 2, 2023, at Arena by Transstadia stadium in Ahmedabad. The leg will run for six days and conclude on December 7, 2023. The opening clash will witness the Gujarat Giants facing off against the Telugu Titans, promising an electrifying start to the season.

The return of star Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali to the Gujarat Giants adds an extra layer of excitement for the home team and their fans. After a thrilling player auction, the Giants are ready to charge into the league, with supporters eager to witness Fazel Atrachali donning the Gujarat Giants colors once again.

The inaugural day of Pro Kabaddi 2023 will showcase top stars like Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, and Rinku. Fans can expect an action-packed opening match, setting the tone for the thrilling season ahead.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Ahmedabad venue

Arena by Transstadia stadium in Ahmedabad (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

PKL fans can book their tickets online to witness the live action at the Ahmedabad leg matches.

The official platform for ticket sales is BookMyShow or Paytm Insider. Fans can log in from the official website of BookMyShow or Paytm Insider and select their preferred matches.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Ahmedabad Leg Schedule (All timings as per IST)

Dec 2, Saturday

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, 08:00 PM

U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddhas, 09:00 PM

Dec 3, Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C, 08:00 PM

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, 09:00 PM

Dec 4, Monday

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 08:00 PM

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, 09:00 PM

Dec 5, Tuesday

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, 08:00 PM

Dec 6, Wednesday

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, 08:00 PM

U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, 09:00 PM

Dec 7, Thursday

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 08:00 PM

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, 09:00 PM