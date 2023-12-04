Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Bangalore leg matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 will travel to Bengaluru in the second week after a successful Ahmedabad leg. Bengaluru Bulls, the Season 6 winners, will look to continue their momentum from the last season and aim for the title.

The Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will be the home ground for intense clashes, and fans are eager to witness their favorite team in action.

The Bulls didn't get off to a great start in PKL 10, losing 31-34 against Gujarat Giants on Sunday at the EKA Arena.

However, the Bengaluru Bulls' homecoming is eagerly anticipated as they prepare to face Dabang Delhi K.C. on December 8 in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The team’s defense will heavily rely on corner defenders Saurabh Nandal and Aman Antil. Nandal, the third-best defender of Season 9, was a solid force, accumulating 72 tackle points in the previous edition.

The raiding department is led by the reliable Bharat Hooda, who was consistent last year, accumulating an impressive 279 raid points last year. Vikash Khandola and Neeraj Narwal will look to step up their game and support Hooda. The addition of Abhishek Singh will further enhance the depth of the squad.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Bengaluru venue

Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru (Image via The Sports News)

Kabaddi fans can easily book their tickets for the Bengaluru leg matches through the official Pro Kabaddi 2023 website or the BookMyShow application.

The ticket prices range from ₹500 to ₹5000, providing fans with various seating options. The fans can choose their preferred seating and the game they wish to watch.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengaluru Leg Schedule (All timings as per IST)

December 8, 2023 (Friday)

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C, 08:00 PM

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, 09:00 PM

December 9, 2023 (Saturday)

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, 08:00 PM

U.P. Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, 09:00 PM

December 10, 2023 (Sunday)

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, 08:00 PM

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers, 09:00 PM

December 11, 2023 (Monday)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, 08:00 PM

Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddhas, 09:00 PM

December 12, 2023 (Tuesday)

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, 08:00 PM

December 13, 2023 (Wednesday)

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, 08:00 PM

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 09:00 PM