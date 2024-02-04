Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Kolkata leg matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 will find its new home in Kolkata for the next leg of matches. The Netaji Indoor Stadium will host all the matches in Kolkata. Bengal Warriors, being desperate for wins right now, will look to win a maximum number of games at their home stadium. The matches start on February 9 and will go on till February 14, 2024.

Bengal Warriors have played and won just seven matches in the Pro Kabaddi 2023. They have been stagnant in the bottom half of the points table even after getting a good start to the tournament. They would look to give a strong comeback into the tournament and make the fans even more excited.

Maninder Singh, the star raider, will be the most exciting player to watch out in the leg for the fans. He has found his name in the top raiders of the tournament but has been struggling a bit to take his team over the line. With proper support and Maninder being in form, Bengal can easily turn the tides in their favor.

The first match at the Netaji Indoor Stadium will see the home team, Bengal Warriors, lock horns against the Gujarat Giants. This game will be followed by the Haryana Steelers taking on their counterparts, UP Yoddhas, on the opening day.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Kolkata venue?

The tickets for the Pro Kabaddi 2023 have been made available on certain online ticket-booking platforms. Fans can check out the official Pro Kabaddi website, Paytm Insider, or BookMyShow to book their tickets for the Kolkata leg.

The ticket prices can vary from ₹500 and can go up to ₹5000 according to the preferences of the fans. The rates vary with the type of seats and services that have been chosen by the fans for the game of their choice.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Kolkata leg schedule (All IST timings)

February 9, Friday

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, 08:00 PM

Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddhas, 09:00 PM

February 10, Saturday

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, 08:00 PM

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, 09:00 PM

February 11, Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, 08:00 PM

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, 09:00 PM

February 13, Tuesday

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, 08:00 PM

February 14, Wednesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas, 08:00 PM

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, 09:00 PM