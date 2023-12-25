Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Noida leg matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Noida leg begins on December 29 at the Noida Indoor Stadium and will go on till January 3. The home team, UP Yoddhas, are eighth in the points table. Although they did not have a good start to their campaign, they have had consecutive wins.

Their first game at home will see them lock horns against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls are also desperate to win, as they are ninth in the points table. The opener at Noida is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

UP Yoddhas has not been consistent in the league. Their previous game against the formidable Gujarat Giants was a nail-biter and went down to the wire, with the Yoddhas losing by eight points.

UP Yoddhas will bank on Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal to stay atop the Pro Kabaddi 2023. Surender Gill, who has been an integral part of the team from the start, has scored 75 points in this edition as of now. He has a raid strike rate of more than 60 percent.

Pardeep Narwal, a veteran in the Pro Kabaddi League, is expected to perform well. He has not been very consistent but has scored 43 points in Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Noida venue?

The tickets for the Noida leg of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 are available on different platforms. The tickets are available on the Pro Kabaddi 2023 website, BookMyShow application and Paytm Insider.

The tickets are priced between ₹300 and ₹5000. Fans can choose their preferred seating, and the prices will vary according to the game chosen as well.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Noida Leg Schedule (All timings as per IST)

Dec 29, 2023 (Friday)

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, 08:00 PM

U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, 09:00 PM

Dec 30, 2023 (Saturday)

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, 08:00 PM

U.P. Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C., 09:00 PM

Dec 31, 2023 (Sunday)

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, 09:00 PM

Jan 1, 2024 (Monday)

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, 08:00 PM

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, 09:00 PM

Jan 2, 2023 (Tuesday)

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C., 08:00 PM

Jan 3, 2023 (Wednesday)

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 08:00 PM

U.P. Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, 09:00 PM