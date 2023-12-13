Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 11 after BEN vs PAT PKL 2023 match

Bengal Warriors have moved to the top of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 points table with a win over Patna Pirates in Match 20. They have 18 points from four matches, winning three and tying one.

The Warriors are among the only two teams who haven't lost a single match yet in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Puneri Paltan is the other team with an unbeaten streak in PKL 2023.

With the Warriors moving to the top spot, Gujarat Giants have slipped to the second position in the PKL standings and the UP Yoddhas continued to hold the third position after Day 11.

Patna Pirates (previously fourth) slipped to the fifth position with 10 points from three matches. They suffered their first defeat of the season against the Bengal Warriors on Tuesday, November 12.

Puneri Paltan will be pleased with Patna's loss as the former move to the fourth position in the standings. Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are placed sixth in the PKL 2023 standings.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (9 points), Bengaluru Bulls (9 points), Dabang Delhi KC (6 points), U Mumba (6 points), Tamil Thalaivas (5 points), and Telugu Titans (1 point) are placed between 7th and 12th in the PKL 2023 points table.

PKL 2023: Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates 60-42 in Match 21

The Bengal Warriors defeated Patna Pirates, courtesy of 15 raid points from skipper Maninder Singh. He was well supported by Nitin Kumar (14 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (12 points).

Meanwhile, the top performers for the Pirates were raiders Sachin and M Sudhakar with 14 points each.

Bengal Warriors 60-42 Patna Pirates (Maninder Singh - 15 raid points, Subham Shinde - 3 tackle points, Sudhakar - 14 raid points, Krishan - 4 tackle points).

ALSO READ | PKL Season 9 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in Pro Kabaddi 2022?