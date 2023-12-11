PKL Season 9 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in Pro Kabaddi 2022?

Inaugural PKL season winners Jaipur Pink Panthers finished atop the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings with 82 points from 22 matches. They finished the group stage with 15 wins, six losses, a single tie, and a massive score difference of 174.

Puneri Paltan were placed second with 80 points and a score difference of 66. They won 14 matches, lost six and a couple of them ended in a tie. The Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas were placed third and fourth, with 74 and 71 points, respectively.

The Bulls won 13 matches and lost eight while the remaining one game ended in a tie. UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, finished the group stage with 12 wins, a couple of ties and as many losses as the Bulls.

The last two playoff spots were held by Tamil Thalivas (66 points) and Dabang Delhi KC (63 points). Both teams finished the group with 10 wins each. Tamil Thalaivas lost eight and tied four while Delhi lost ten and tied a couple of games.

Haryana Steelers finished seventh with 61 points and missed out on a berth in the playoffs by just a couple of points. They had 10 wins and as many losses while a couple of games ended in ties.

Gujarat Giants (59 points), U Mumba (56 points), Patna Pirates (54 points), and Bengal Warriors (53 points) were placed between seventh to 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings.

U Mumba and Telugu Titans were the only two teams to not have tied any game in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Which team finished at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings?

The Telugu Titans finished at the bottom of the PKL 2022 standings with just 15 points from 22 matches. They finished their campaign with a couple of wins and 20 losses. The Hyderabad-based club had a score difference of -245.