Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 18 after PUN vs BLR PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan continues to stay atop the PKL 2023 points table after thrashing the Bengaluru Bulls 43-18 on Wednesday, December 20. They have 26 points from six matches, having won five and lost one so far in the tournament. The Pune-based club has a score difference of 72.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have remained in the eighth position with 14 points from seventh matches. They have a couple of wins and five losses with a negative score difference of -39.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (previously seventh) have moved to the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings with a convincing 41-24 victory over UP Yoddhas. They have 21 points from six matches, having won three, lost one, and tied a couple of games. The Pink Panthers have a score difference of zero.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas (previously sixth) have slipped to the seventh position with 15 points and a positive score difference of 23. They have a couple of wins, three losses, and a tie from six encounters.

Bengal Warriors (21 points) are placed second in the PKL 2023 points table. Haryana Steelers (20 points), Gujarat Giants (18 points), and U Mumba (16 points) are placed fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively in the standings.

Patna Pirates (12 points), Dabang Delhi K.C. (12 points), Tamil Thaliavas (10 points), and Telugu Titans (2 points) are placed between ninth and 12th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Chennai Leg Schedule and Match Timings in IST

December 22, 2023 (Friday)

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, 08:00 PM

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, 09:00 PM

December 23, 2023 (Saturday)

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 08:00 PM

Gujarat Giants vs U.P. Yoddhas, 09:00 PM

December 24, 2023 (Sunday)

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, 09:00 PM

December 25, 2023 (Monday)

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C., 08:00 PM

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, 09:00 PM

December 26, 2023 (Tuesday)

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, 08:00 PM

December 27, 2023 (Wednesday)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C., 08:00 PM

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, 09:00 PM