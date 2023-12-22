Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 19 after HAR vs TEL PKL 2023 match

Patna Pirates (previously ninth) have climbed to the sixth position in the PKL 2023 points table with a convincing 46-33 win over hosts Tamil Thalaivas on Friday, December 22.

The Pirates have 17 points from six matches, having won and lost three games apiece.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaiavas continue to stay 11th in the PKL 2023 standings with 10 points. They have won a couple of matches and lost three so far in the competition.

Despite a loss, the Haryana Steelers have moved to the third position in the points table with 21 points. They have four wins and a couple of losses from six games.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, continue to occupy the bottom position in the standings. The win against the Steelers has earned them five points and currently, they have seven points from six matches.

Tamil Thalaivas start home leg with a loss; Telugu Titans bag first win of PKL 2023

Patna Pirates outclassed the home side Tamil Thalaivas 46-33 in the first match of the Chennai leg to end their three-match losing streak.

Himanshu was at the top of his game, with five successful raids and a successful tackle. He earned a couple of tackle points, three touch points, and as many bonus points. Ajinkya Pawar and Himanshu Narwal bagged six points each for the home side.

Meanwhile, local boy Sudhakar proved to be too hot to handle for the Thalaivas. The Tamil Nadu-born raider earned 11 points (seven touch points and four bonus points) to hand his home state a 13-point defeat.

Raiders Manjeet and Sachin earned eight and seven points, respectively, and contributed to the Pirates' win.

Telugu Titans earned a hard-fought victory against Haryana Steelers to register their first victory of the tournament. The Titans won the match 37-36.

Titans' skipper Pawan Sehrawat earned 10 points (seven touch points and three bonus points). He received support from Ajit Pawar (seven points) and Sandeep Dhull (five points).

Despite Shivam Patre's (12 points) and Vinay's (nine points) efforts, the Steelers lost the game by a point. Minor errors in the game cost them four points.