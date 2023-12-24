Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 20 after GUJ vs UP PKL 2023 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers (previously fourth) have moved to the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with a narrow one-point victory over Tamil Thaliavas on Saturday (December 24).

They have 25 points from seven matches, having won four, lost two, and drawn one. The Pink Panthers have a score difference of 16.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas continues to stay in the 11th position with 11 points from six matches. They have a couple of wins and four losses with a negative score difference of -24.

Gujarat Giants (previously fifth) have climbed to the third position in the PKL 2023 standings with 23 points from seven matches. They have four wins and three losses thus far in the competition with a score difference of 11.

U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, remains at the eighth place in the standings with 15 points and a score difference of 15. They have a couple of wins, four losses, and a tie from seven games this season.

Puneri Paltan are placed atop the PKL 2023 standings with 26 points from six matches, having won five and lost one.

Bengal Warriors (21 points) and Haryana Steelers (21 points) have slipped to the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Patna Pirates (17 points), U Mumba (16 points), U.P. Yoddhas (15 points), Bengaluru Bulls (14 points), Dabang Delhi K.C. (12 points), Tamil Thalaivas (11 points), and Telugu Titans (seven points) make no gains or losses in the PKL 2023 standings after Day 20.

They are placed between sixth and 12th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after matches on Day 20.

PKL 2023 Fixtures: December 24 (Day 21)

Match 38 - U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, 8:00 pm IST

Match 39 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, 9:00 pm IST

(Both matches will be played at SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)