Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 24 after UP vs DEL PKL 2023 match

Dabang Delhi KC have moved up from ninth to sixth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a 10-point win against the UP Yoddhas. Despite Naveen Kumar's absence, the Delhi-based franchise defeated the Yoddhas by 35-25 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Stand-in captain Ashu Malik led Dabang Delhi KC from the front by scoring 11 raid points. Skipper Pardeep Narwal earned seven points for the UP Yoddhas, but his efforts went in vain as the Yoddhas suffered their first home defeat of the season.

The win has taken Dabang Delhi KC to the sixth spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. Delhi have 25 points to their name after eight matches in the league stage. Their score difference stands at +17, thanks to the big win against the UP Yoddhas.

On the other side, Pardeep Narwal's men failed to earn a single point from this contest. An all-out in the final raid of the match meant that the score difference was 10 points, and the UP Yoddhas earned zero points from the loss. The Yoddhas have dropped from eighth to ninth spot. They have 20 points to their name after nine games.

U Mumba jump to 4th position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Earlier in the evening, former champions U Mumba locked horns with Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans. Corner defenders Rinku Sharma and Sombir scored eight points each to guide the Mumbai-based franchise to a comfortable 52-34 win against the Titans.

The win helped U Mumba attain the fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They have 26 points from seven games, with their score difference being +25.

Telugu Titans suffered their seventh defeat in eight matches. The Titans continue to languish at the bottom of the standings, with eight points to their name. Their score difference stands at -75.

