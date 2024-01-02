Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 26 after UP vs PAT PKL 2023 match

Three-time champions Patna Pirates (PAT) jumped to the fourth position from eighth in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a seven-point win against the UP Yoddhas (UP) last night (January 1) in Noida. Raider Sachin Tanwar scored 15 points for the Pirates and helped them record a 48-41 win.

Courtesy of the victory against the UP Yoddhas, the Patna Pirates now have 27 points to their name after seven matches. It was the fifth win of the season for the Pirates. They have joined Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers in the top four of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

UP Yoddhas earned one point despite the loss against the Patna Pirates. The Pardeep Narwal-led outfit continue to hold the 10th position in the standings. Their tally stands at 21 points after 10 matches.

Before the clash between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates, fans at the Noida Indoor Stadium witnessed a lopsided encounter featuring Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans. Pune regained the number one spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after crushing the Titans 54-18.

Mohit Goyat was the hero for Pune. The all-rounder earned 13 points to set up a massive 36-point victory for his side. With this win, Puneri Paltan now have 36 points from eight matches and a score difference of +126.

Gujarat Giants can attain the number one spot in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

The second-placed Gujarat Giants will be in action later tonight (January 2) at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The Ram Mehar Singh-coached outfit will be up against Ashu Malik's Dabang Delhi KC. Delhi are seventh in the standings with 25 points from seven matches.

If Gujarat Giants win tonight, they can replace Puneri Paltan at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC can jump to the third position if they defeat the Giants.