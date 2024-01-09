Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 33 after TEL vs BEN PKL 2023 match

Bengal Warriors tightened their hold over the ninth spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table by defeating the Telugu Titans earlier tonight. Captain Shubham Shinde's High 5 helped the Warriors defeat the Titans by 46-26 in Mumbai.

Only a solitary game was scheduled to happen in PKL 10 tonight. The 12th-placed Telugu Titans had an opportunity to touch double digits, but they failed to earn any points from this contest.

The 20-point defeat against the Bengal Warriors meant that the Titans continue to languish at the bottom of the standings with just nine points after 11 games. Their score difference has sunk to -138.

On the other side, the Bengal Warriors inched closer to the Top 6 of the table. They now have 28 points from 11 matches. The Kolkata-based franchise have registered four wins, five defeats and two draws in PKL 10 thus far.

The Bengal Warriors defenders brought their 'A' game to the table against the Telugu Titans. As mentioned before, captain Shubham Shinde earned six tackle points, while right cover defender Vaibhav Garje scored nine tackle points. Jaskirat Singh and Aditya S also chipped in with two tackle points each for Bengal.

Haryana Steelers can move up to the 5th position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tomorrow

The final day of PKL 10's Mumbai leg is scheduled to happen tomorrow at the Dome by NSCI. Home team U Mumba will play their final home game of the season against Jaideep Dahiya's Haryana Steelers. If Haryana win tomorrow, they will replace the Mumbai-based franchise in the fifth position on the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

Before the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match, fans will witness a game between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas. The result of that match will not change either team's position.