Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 44 after TEL vs UP PKL 2023 match

U Mumba (previously ninth) have moved to the seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings despite losing 33-39 to Dabang Delhi KC in the 80th match.

They have 37 points from 13 matches, winning and losing six matches each. The Mumbai-based franchise has one tie and a score difference of six.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, have retained the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 49 points from 14 matches. They have eight wins, four losses, and a couple of ties in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The Delhi-based club has a score difference of 32.

U.P. Yoddhas (UP) and Telugu Titans (TEL) have remained at their respective positions after Match 81 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The Yoddhas have 23 points from 15 matches, while the Titans have 15 points from 14 encounters.

The Titans finally registered their second victory in the Pro Kabaddi 2023, defeating U.P. Yoddhas 49-32 in their second home-leg fixture. They are placed 12th in the standings, having won a couple of matches and lost 12.

Meanwhile, U.P. Yoddhas are 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2203 points table with three wins, 11 losses and a tie. They have a score difference of -54 and will look to snap their unbeaten streak in their next PKL 2023 outing.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (58 points) and Puneri Paltan (52 points) are the top two teams in the points table, having played 14 and 12 matches, respectively.

Gujarat Giants (44 points), Haryana Steelers (39 points), and Bengal Warriors (38 points) are placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls occupy the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, with 37 points each.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Fixtures (January 21, 2024)

Match 82 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, 8:00 pm IST

Match 83 - Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, 9:00 pm IST