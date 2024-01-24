Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 47 after MUM vs PUN PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan have retained the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table following a 32-32 tie against U Mumba on Tuesday, January 23. They have 60 points and a score difference of 166 from 14 encounters, having won 11 matches, lost a couple, and tied one.

Meanwhile, U Mumba have moved to the sixth position after playing out a 32-32 draw against Puneri Paltan. The Mumbai-based club have scored 40 points and have a score difference of six, having won and lost six matches apiece.

U Mumba have tied their remaining two games in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

On the other hand, the Bengal Warriors have slipped to the seventh position after U Mumba's tie against Puneri Paltan. The Warriors have 38 points from 14 matches, having won six and lost matches apiece. They have a negative score difference of -12 and have tied two games in the competition.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are placed atop the PKL 2023 points table with 63 points from 15 games. Dabang Delhi K.C. (49 points), Gujarat Giants (44 points), and Haryana Steelers (44 points) are placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, in the points table.

Despite both teams having the same number of points, the Giants (score difference of -2) are placed above the Steelers (score difference of -19).

Patna Pirates (37 points), Bengaluru Bulls (37 points), Tamil Thalaivas (30 points), U.P. Yoddhas (23 points), and Telugu Titans (16 points) are placed between eighth and 12th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Results (January 23, 2024)

Match 86: U Mumba tied with Puneri Paltan (32 - 32)

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Fixtures (January 24, 2024)

Match 87: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C, 8:00 pm IST

Match 88: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, 9:00 pm IST