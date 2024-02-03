Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 56 after DEL vs TEL PKL 2023 match

Dabang Delhi KC tightened their grip over the number three position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with a comfortable win against the Telugu Titans. Captain Ashu Malik led Delhi from the front by scoring 20 points as the home team defeated the Titans by 44-33 at the Thayagraj Indoor Stadium.

The victory took Dabang Delhi KC's total to 65 points from 18 matches. The season eight champions have almost sealed their place in the playoffs of this season. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans remain 12th. They only have 16 points to their name after 18 games.

In the other match of the night, the UP Yoddhas crushed U Mumba by 39-23. Left corner defender Sumit Sangwan was the architect of the Yoddhas' victory as his seven tackle points ensured that his team recorded a massive win in Delhi.

Despite the 16-point victory, the UP Yoddhas continue to be 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They remain alive in the race to the playoffs, with their total being 28 points from 17 matches. U Mumba did not earn a single point from this contest. They are 10th with 40 points from 17 games.

U Mumba can jump to the 7th position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tomorrow

Although U Mumba's playoffs chances have reduced a bit after the loss against the UP Yoddhas, the Mumbai-based franchise can rise up to the seventh spot in the standings if they beat the Bengaluru Bulls in tomorrow's first match.

Home team Dabang Delhi KC will not be in action tomorrow, but fans at the Thayagraj Indoor Stadium will witness an epic clash between the Gujarat Giants and the Tamil Thalaivas in tomorrow's second game. The Ahmedabad-based franchise can move up from sixth to fourth position if they win against the Thalaivas.