Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 57 after GUJ vs TAM PKL 2023 match

The Gujarat Giants jumped from sixth to fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a big win against the Tamil Thalaivas. The Giants completed a double over the Thalaivas in PKL 10 by defeating them 42-30 earlier today at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.

The victory helped the Giants add five more points to their tally in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table, thereby taking their total to 55 points from 18 matches. The Haryana Steelers and the Patna Pirates have dropped by one position each because of Gujarat's rise.

The Tamil Thalaivas did not earn a single point from this contest. They slipped from ninth to 10th position with 40 points from 18 matches. Their score difference has come down from +29 to +17 due to the heavy defeat.

In the first match of the day, the Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba 37-32 to move up from eighth to seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Bulls now have 48 points from 18 matches.

The U Mumba took one point home from the five-point defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Mumbai-based franchise went up from 10th to ninth position as they have a total of 41 points, one more than the Tamil Thalaivas.

Patna Pirates can attain the 4th spot in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tomorrow

Two more exciting matches will take place at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in PKL 10 tomorrow evening. Tabletoppers Jaipur Pink Panthers will be in action against sixth-placed Patna Pirates in the first game. If Patna win, they will climb to the fourth spot.

Later in the evening, the second-placed Puneri Paltan will take on the third-placed Dabang Delhi KC. The winner of this match will join Jaipur Pink Panthers in the playoffs. Delhi have 65 points right now, while Pune have 68 points.