Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 62 after BEN vs TEL PKL 2023 match

Bengal Warriors (BEN) have moved up from ninth spot to seventh in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after an emphatic 55-35 victory against the Telugu Titans. Nitin Kumar's Super 10 helped the Warriors register their first home win of the season.

The victory helped the Bengal Warriors add five more points to their tally. They now have 49 points after 19 matches. They need to win their remaining three games to ensure they are alive in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans remained 12th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after the loss against the Bengal Warriors. The Titans have 16 points from 19 matches. If they lose one more game, they will take the wooden spoon home in PKL 10.

In yesterday's first game, the Patna Pirates beat U Mumba by 44-23 and jumped from sixth position to fourth in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Pirates have a total of 63 points in their account after 20 matches. They have almost sealed a place in the playoffs.

Puneri Paltan can achieve the pole position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

Puneri Paltan will climb from second to first position in the Pro Kabaddi standings if they defeat the Tamil Thalaivas tonight. The Thalaivas are ninth in the table and need a win to keep themselves alive in the competition. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in tonight's first match.

Later in the night, Gujarat Giants will battle Bengaluru Bulls in a rematch of the sixth season's final. The Giants slipped from fourth position to fifth after Patna's win last night. If Gujarat win tonight, they can regain the fourth spot, whereas a win for the Bulls can take them up from eighth position to seventh in the Pro Kabaddi League points table.