Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 69 after DEL vs BLR PKL 2023 match

Dabang Delhi KC tightened their grip on the third spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 points table with a victory against the Bengaluru Bulls earlier tonight (Sunday, February 18). The Delhi-based franchise now have 79 points after 22 matches. If Haryana Steelers lose or tie any of their remaining two matches, Delhi will take on Patna Pirates in the eliminators.

Bengaluru Bulls suffered their 12th loss of the season. The Bulls went down by 38-46 against Dabang Delhi KC, which kept them at the ninth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They have one league match left in the season, which will take place on Wednesday, February 21, against the Haryana Steelers.

Earlier in the evening, Tamil Thalaivas crushed the Bengal Warriors by 74-37. Records crumbled in Panchkula as the Thalaivas produced one of the most lopsided results in Pro Kabaddi League history.

The Thalaivas signed off from PKL 10 with this thumping victory. They are eighth in the standings right now with 51 points from 22 matches. The Bengal Warriors ended their season in the seventh position, having earned 55 points in the league round.

4 out of Top 6 teams of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table to be in action tomorrow

PKL action will continue at Panchkula's Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium tomorrow evening. Current table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against the fourth-placed Gujarat Giants in the opening contest, followed by a clash between home side Haryana Steelers and the second-placed Puneri Paltan.

A win for the Jaipur Pink Panthers can help them solidify the top spot in the points table. The Pink Panthers have 87 points in their account right now. A victory over the Giants will take their total to 92. It will be interesting to see if the Jaipur-based franchise can cross the 90 points mark in the standings tomorrow.