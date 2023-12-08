Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 13, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will square off against U Mumba in the 13th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on December 8.

Puneri Paltan started their PKL 2023 campaign on a high by beating defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 in their opening fixture. Aslam Inamdar led the team from the front by securing a Super 10, while Mohammadreza Shadloui picked up four points in the defense.

After a strong start in PKL Season 10, U Mumba faltered against Gujarat Giants in their second game. The Super 10s from raiders Guman Singh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh went in vain, as their defense failed to step up their game.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, 13th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 8, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W

U Mumba (MUM): L, W

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, and Aslam Inamdar.

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Mukilan Shanmugam.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, and Gaurav Khatri

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Visvanath V

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan will start the game as clear favorites following a convincing victory over defending champions Jaipur in their opening game. All eyes will be on star Iranian defender Mohammadreza Shadloui who will be eager to make a mark once again.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will be hoping for a better performance from their defensive unit. The onus will be on star defenders Rinku, Surinder Singh, and Girish Ernak to come together as a unit, as the Season 2 winners look to bounce back.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win the match.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda