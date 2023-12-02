Pro Kabaddi 2023 Telugu Titans Squad: Complete list of Telugu Titans players list for PKL Season 10

The Telugu Titans are gearing up for a strong comeback in Pro Kabaddi 2023 with a fresh squad, aiming to leave behind the challenges of the previous season. Despite facing a tough run recently and missing out on a top-four finish for a while, the Titans are looking to turn the tide with their new lineup.

The marquee inclusion of one of the most formidable raiders in Pro Kabaddi history, Pawan Sehrawat, is set to add unparalleled strength to the squad. In a groundbreaking move, the Titans secured Sehrawat for a whopping ₹2.605 crore, making him the most expensive player in PKL history.

As the team's primary raider, Sehrawat will lead the charge, determined to guide the team to victory in Season 10.

Alongside Sehrawat, Telugu Titans have the defensive skills of vice-captain Parvesh Bhainswal. With an impressive track record of 302 tackle points in PKL, Bhainswal brings a wealth of experience and a knack for strong defensive plays.

With just five players retained this season, the team presents fresh talents to watch out for. Vinay, a quality raider, showcased his potential in his debut season last year, amassing 38 raid points.

Another rising star is Rajnish Dalal, who emerged as one of the top raiders for the Telugu Titans in Season 8, scoring an impressive 112 points in just 13 games.

The defensive lineup gains further strength by adding Iranian duo Hamid Nader and Milad Jabbari. Their expertise adds depth to the team's defense, suggesting a well-rounded strategy for the upcoming season.

All-rounder Shankar Gadai is poised to play a pivotal role, taking charge of the team's raiding and defensive contributions.

Despite a close defeat to Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans will be eager to bounce back in their next encounter against Patna Pirates. They would be focused on ironing out early-season challenges and is determined to make a mark in Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

PKL 10: Telugu Titans Squad

Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Robin Chaudhary, Sandeep Dhull, Parvesh Bhainswal, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Mohit, Milad Jabbari, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Shankar Gadai, Omkar R