Pro Kabaddi 2023: U Mumba bid adieu to retained ENYP Sachin, add Ram Adhagale to the squad

Gearing up for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, U Mumba have released their raider Sachin from the squad. Interestingly, the youngster was previously retained by the franchise under the ENYP (Existing New Young Players) category.

As per reports, the raider is injured and it will take him some time to recover completely. U Mumba informed about the release of Sachin through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 13. The franchise posted:

"Thank you, Sachin, for all your contributions. All the best for your future endeavours."

Expand Tweet

Sachin was signed by the Mumbai-based franchise ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 under the NYP category. However, he made only a single appearance in the competition, where he made a single raid and earned zero points.

Betting on his potential, the Mumbai-based team retained him for the 10th edition as well but they have now let him go before the new season begins.

The team has signed Ram Adhagale to replace Sachin in the U Mumba squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Ram Adhagale is a defender who plays as the left-cover and he recently won the bronze medal with Maharashtra in the 37th National Games.

The Season 2 champions are now gearing up for the next season after a disappointing run in the PKL 9. They finished ninth in the points table to miss out on the playoffs.

U Mumba spent big in the auctions to re-sign raider Guman Singh and also Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. They also added experienced defenders Mahender Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak to add solidity to their team.

Updated U Mumba Squad for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

Raiders: Jai Bhagwan, Guman Singh, Pranay Rane, Rupesh, Shivam Thakur, Haidar Ali Ekrami, Saurav Parthi, Rohit Yadav, Alireza Mirjalal, and Kunal Bhati.

Defenders: Surender Singh, Rinku Sharma, Shivansh Thakur, Girish Ernak, Mahender Singh, Somveer Goswami, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ram Adhagale, M Gokulakannan, and Bittu Banwala.

All-rounders: V Vishwanath and Amir Mohammad Jafar Danesh.