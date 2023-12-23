Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 38, and telecast details

U Mumba lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the 38th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (December 24).

U Mumba have made a strong comeback, winning back-to-back games, including a dominating 46-33 win against the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous outing.

With three wins and two losses from five games, the Mumbai-based franchise are seventh in the points table with 16 points.

Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, are also having a great campaign, losing just once in four games, including a 37-37 tie against the UP Yoddhas in their previous outing.

The Maninder Singh-led side will hope to claim the top spot in the points table once again. They are third with 21 points, having won three of their six games.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, 38th Match PKL 2023

Date: Dec. 24, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): W W L L W

Bengal Warriors (BEN): T L W W T

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7s

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanath V

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Aditya S, Shrikant Jadhav

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

Guman Singh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh were the standout performers for U Mumba in their previous outing, as the raiders notched up 11 and 10 points, respectively. However, the defensive unit needs to find a way to stop an in-form Maninder Singh in their next game.

Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, look like a more balanced side and will start as the slight favourites. Shubham Shinde has been their most consistent defender, but he needs more support from the others if they wish to progress further.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

