Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 9, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will square off against Haryana Steelers in the ninth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at The Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, December 6.

UP failed to get off to a winning start in their opening game of PKL 2023. They went down by 34-31 against U Mumba in a hard-fought game. The Pardeep Narwal-led side will be hoping for a strong comeback against Haryana, as none of the players looked threatening in their opening fixture against Mumbai.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, missed out on a well-deserved spot in the playoffs last year. They finished seventh in the table with 61 points, winning 10 of their 22 games. With the inclusion of Siddharth Desai this year, the team will be hoping to start their campaign with a win in their opening game.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, 9th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 6, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Transstadia Stadium, Ahmedabad

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers will be playing their first game of the tournament.

UP Yoddhas (UP): L

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, and Samuel Wafula, and Gulveer Singh.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, and Mohit.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (c), Surender Gill, Nitin Panwar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, and Vijay Malik.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Mohit (c), Siddharth Desai, Jaideep Dahiya, Sunny Sherawat, Mohit Khaler, Ashish, and Vinay.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

UP Yoddhas failed to play as a unit against U Mumba in their previous outing. The star duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill are expected to make a strong comeback today, while Nitesh Kumar and Sumit need to contribute to the defense.

Apart from Siddharth Desai, Haryana Steelers have a bit inexperienced squad this season. Their defense might look a bit inexperienced against the likes of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda