Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 15, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will be up against Telugu Titans in the 15th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

After a disappointing start to their PKL 2023 campaign, UP Yoddhas made a strong comeback by beating Haryana Steelers 57-27 to register their first win of the season. Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal starred in that game, securing 13 and 12 raid points, respectively. Sumit was the star defender, picking up eight points in the game.

Telugu Titans suffered their second consecutive defeat of PKL 2023, going down 50-28 to three-time champions Patna Pirates. Pawan Sehrawat was the star raider for the team, securing 11 points in the game, but it went in vain, as the Titans' defense had no clue against Sachin Tanwar.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, 15th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 9, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP): W L

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, Samuel Wafula, and Gulveer Singh.

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, and Milad Jabbari.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (c), Surender Gill, Nitin Panwar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep, and Vijay Malik.

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Sandeep Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Prafull Zaware, and Shankar Gadai.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

UP Yoddhas will start the game as clear favorites after a dominating win over Haryana Steelers in their previous game. Star raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will be eager to destroy the inexperienced defense of the Telugu Titans in a bid to secure their second victory.

Pawan Sehrawat, on the other hand, will be hoping for some more support from the other raiders. The defense will have a tough task ahead to stop the in-form duo of Pardeep and Surender in their next game.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

