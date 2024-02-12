Pro Kabaddi 2023: Which is the first team to play 200 PKL matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 is nearing its final stages this season. Four teams - defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, and Gujarat Giants - have already sealed their spots in the playoffs.

With just two positions remaining, the battle to secure them is getting more intense. Amidst the playoffs race, Patna Pirates created a unique record in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

The Patna Pirates became the first team to play 200 PKL matches. Their 200th fixture in the premier league for the sport came against Season 2 champions U Mumba on Saturday, February 10. The Pirates marked their record 200th match in grand fashion with a massive 21-point victory at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Pirates skipper Sachin led from the front, picking up 10 points while Krishan (eight points) and Sudhakar M (seven points) provided him with able support. Defenders Mayur Kadam and Babu also put in crucial performances, scoring three points apiece.

The three-time champions are most likely to qualify for the playoffs this season, having put up a fine display so far.

How have the Patna Pirates fared in Pro Kabaddi Season 10?

Patna Pirates have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League right from the inaugural edition in 2014. They are the most successful team in the history of PKL, having won the title in Seasons 3, 4, and 5, making it three titles in a row as well.

They began their PKL 10 campaign in style with a thumping 50-28 win over the Telugu Titans. The Pirates went on to win their next game against the Gujarat Giants before crashing to their first defeat of the season against the Bengal Warriors.

They currently find themselves placed fifth on the points table and are almost through to the playoffs as well. The Pirates have played 20 matches so far, winning 10 games, losing seven, and having tied three, gathering 63 points.

The three-time champions are in spectacular form at present, being unbeaten in their last five outings, including three victories. Their previous clash was against U Mumba which they won in style, that was also their 200th PKL game.

Patna Pirates are up against Telugu Titans next on Tuesday, February 13, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. A win in this game will guarantee them a qualification as well. The Patna Pirates will aim to carry their momentum forward heading into the business end of the tournament.