Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who is Mayur Kadam? All you need to know about the Patna Pirates defender

Patna Pirates trashed Bengal Warriors in the 89th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Jan 26. Defender Mayur Kadam played a crucial role in the team's win, scoring a 'High 5' and picking up six tackle points.

Right-cover defender Mayur Kadam hails from Maharashtra and comes from a simple background. He was released by the Bengaluru Bulls ahead of the Pro Kabaddi season 10 auctions.

Unfortunately, Kadam could not find a bidder and didn't have any franchise at the beginning of the league this season. However, as luck would have it, Patna Pirates captain Neeraj Kumar was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an injury.

Mayur was called in as his replacement and joined the team. In his first game for the Pirates this season, the defender impressed by picking up six tackle points, helping the team to win the game. Mayur was also a part of India's gold medal-winning squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Upon getting a second chance and starting on a high note this season, he will be keen to make the most of the remainder of the tournament and prove himself on the kabaddi mat.

Mayur Kadam Pro Kabaddi career

The Maharashtra-based defender made his first appearance in the Pro Kabaddi League in 2021 during the eighth season. He was roped in by the Bengaluru Bulls for ₹15 Lakhs and played 19 matches that season.

Kadam could not impress a lot in his debut PKL season, and could only manage to pick up 14 tackle points at an average of 0.74 tackle points per game.

He was retained by the Bengaluru Bulls for the ninth season of the league for ₹16.5 Lakhs, however, Mayur could not better his performance from the previous season.

Season 9 saw him feature in 17 matches where he could pick up only 16 tackle points at an average of 0.94 points each game. He was registered under the 'Domestic Players - Category C' for the PKL 10 auction.

Mayur Kadam has had a short Pro Kabaddi career with a long way to go. He has played a total of 37 matches to date, putting in 111 tackles and scoring 36 tackle points with a success rate of 32%. He also has one Super Tackle and one High 5 to his name.