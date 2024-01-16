Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who is Satish Kannan? All you need to know about the Tamil Thalaivas Raider

Satish Kannan is plying his trade for the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023.

He is a right raider who hails from Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Satish was picked up by the Tamil Thalaivas during the PKL 10 auction from 'Category D.' His base price was set at INR 9 lakh. However, the sturdy raider bagged a contract worth INR 18.10 lakh.

Therefore, he is representing his home team in the historic tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Satish was drawn to the sport of kabaddi right from his childhood days. Watching his brothers play the sport while he was growing up fascinated him and inspired him to take up the sport as well.

Satish was fortunate to have the backing and support of his family, who allowed and encouraged him to pursue his dreams of playing kabaddi. At the tender age of just 20, Satish had his first professional experience playing the sport as he participated in the Junior Nationals.

He then went on to represent his university, Vels University, at the All India University Games. Vels University went on to win the South Zone championship as well.

Satish Kannan's first big break came when he was presented with the opportunity to play for the Chola Veerans in the Yuva Kabaddi Series. He was a part of the Chola Veerans set-up for the winter edition of 2022.

Although he could play only five games during his stint with the Veerans, he impressed with his skillful raiding and ability to pick up points.

Satish scored a total of 52 raid points at a strike rate of 57.14. He maintained an outstanding average of 10.4 raid points per game, picking up three Super Raids and as many Super 10s as well.

After his stint at the Yuva Kabaddi Series, Satish Kannan made his way to the Pro Kabaddi League and is now a part of the Tamil Thalaivas. The Yuva Kabaddi Series has unearthed several young talents who are a part of PKL 10, such as Sudhakar M, Nitin Kumar, Gagan Gowda, and Ashish Malik, among many others.

Satish Kannan Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 10 journey

Although Satish has now made it to the Pro Kabaddi League, his journey to the grandest stage seems yet to begin.

He has played only two games for the Thalaivas so far this season. Putting in a total of just five raids from two games, he has failed to pick up a single point.

However, the Tamil Thalaivas still have 10 games to play in the league stage (as of January 15). Young Satish will certainly hope for more opportunities to come his way as the season progresses. He will be keen to showcase his talent and make a mark for himself.